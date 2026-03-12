Stock Market Today, March 12: UiPath Shares Drop After Slower Growth Outlook Offsets First Full-Year Profit

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an AI automation software provider, closed Thursday at $11.37, down 8.16%. The stock moved lower after earnings, as investors are watching how slower projected growth and price-target cuts balance against UiPath’s first full-year profitability and AI automation momentum. Trading volume reached 90.8 million shares, coming in about 178% above its three-month average of 32.7 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 84% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 fell 1.53% to 6,672, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.78% to close at 22,312. Among robotic process automation (RPA) software peers, SS&C Technologies closed at $71.52 (-2.00%) and ServiceNow ended at $112.97 (-2.30%), reflecting negative performance across the sector.

What this means for investors

UiPath beat Wall Street’s expectations on the top and bottom lines in Q4, reporting its first full-year of GAAP profitability. However, shares declined 8% today after management guided for conservative sales growth of just 9% in 2026, following 14% revenue growth this year.

Most importantly (to me at least), 90% of PATH’s largest customers (with over $1 million in ARR) and 60% of its customers with over $100,000 in ARR now use UiPath’s AI products, signalling its success as it grows alongside AI’s boom.

Trading at just 15 times forward earnings after becoming GAAP profitable this year, UiPath is a reasonably priced stock to watch, especially if it can keep reining in its hefty stock-based compensation. I’ll be keeping an eye on this AI stock going forward.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends SS&C Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.