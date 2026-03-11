Stock Market Today, March 11: Navitas Semiconductor Surges After Launching New AI Data Center Power Platforms

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS), developer of gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors for efficient power conversion, closed at $10.84, up 24.88% on Wednesday. Shares surged after the company launched new SiC MOSFET and AI-focused power platforms. Investors are watching how AI data center and power infrastructure demand translate into sustained revenue growth. Trading volume reached 54.7 million shares, coming in about 161% above its three-month average of 20.9 million shares. Navitas Semiconductor IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 15% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 slipped 0.10% to finish Wednesday’s session at 6,775, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.08% to close at 22,716. Among semiconductors and related devices, Wolfspeed closed at $18.2, up 9.77%, while ON Semiconductor ended at $59.24, down 0.59%, highlighting mixed sentiment among power-chip peers.

What this means for investors

Navitas Semiconductor’s ambitions to reinvent itself took a tangible step forward today. Shifting its focus from mobile and consumer semiconductor sales to AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, high-performance computing, and industrial electrification, Navitas released two new semiconductor power packages that could set a new standard for the niche.

Management believes the compact packages offer better power efficiency and improved heat dissipation, which could help address one of the biggest problems facing AI data centers today: realizing more efficient energy use. With a partnership in place with Nvidia to support its AI data centers, Navitas remains intriguing, but it will be incredibly volatile for investors.

Should you buy stock in Navitas Semiconductor right now?

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.