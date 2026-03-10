Stock Market Today, March 10: Nvidia Gains on Optimism Around Expanding Enterprise AI Software Platform

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a developer of GPUs and AI solutions for gaming, data centers, and autonomous vehicles, closed at $184.77, up 1.16%. The stock advanced as investors focused on optimism around its expanding enterprise AI software platform and looked ahead to updates at the upcoming GTC 2026 conference next week.

Trading volume reached 177.6 million shares, coming in roughly 0.6% above its three-month average of 176.6 million shares. Nvidia IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 450,373% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to 6,781, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was roughly flat, inching up 0.01% to 22,697. Among semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $203.23 (+0.27%) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) finished at $46.78 (+2.63%), highlighting continued interest in leading chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Nvidia’s stock rose after reports the company plans to introduce an open-source platform for artificial intelligence agents named “NemoClaw,” harnessing the increasing popularity of AI tools. That generated excitement among investors as they expect more color from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the GTC 2026 developers conference in California next week.

The platform could move the company further beyond being a hardware provider, immersing it with a foundational model that would enable software companies to deploy AI agents to execute tasks for their employees. Its particular appeal is the anticipation of advanced security and privacy tools.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Howard Smith has positions in Intel and Nvidia and has the following options: short March 2026 $175 calls on Nvidia and short March 2026 $26 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.