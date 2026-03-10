Stock Market Today, March 10: Nio Surges After Posting First Quarterly Net Profit

Nio (NYSE:NIO), China-based designer and seller of electric vehicles, closed Tuesday at $5.7, up 15.38%. The stock moved higher after earnings showed Nio’s first-ever quarterly net profit and a strong beat on fiscal Q4 2025 (period ended Dec. 31, 2025) revenue and EPS. Investors will now be watching whether record deliveries can sustain improved margins.

Trading volume reached 145.1 million shares, coming in about 233% above its three-month average of 43.6 million shares. Nio IPO'd in 2018 and has fallen 14% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to 6,781, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was roughly flat, adding 0.01% to finish at 22,697. In electric vehicle manufacturing, industry peers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed at $399.24 (+0.14%) and BYDDY (OTC:BYDDY) ended at $12.28 (-1.84%), highlighting Nio’s outsized move.

What this means for investors

Nio reported its first quarterly net profit about a month after teasing investors that it would have a positive adjusted operating profit in Q4. The EV maker beat that forecast, but the company surprised investors again by reporting a small, unadjusted net profit, too.

Additionally, Nio provided optimistic estimates for Q1 sales and vehicle deliveries. The company expects to approximately double last year’s results on both metrics.

Investors see the report as a possible inflection point for the company. The potential for sustained profitability is now visible. That bodes well for Nio’s stock price in the short- and potentially long-term.

Should you buy stock in Nio right now?

Before you buy stock in Nio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in BYD Company, Nio, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.