Stock Market Today, March 10: American Airlines Falls After Analysts Cut Price Targets on Sector Pressures

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), a major passenger and cargo carrier, closed Tuesday at $11.11, down 2.88%. The stock fell after analysts cut their price targets, while investors are watching options activity and volatile oil prices for clues on where the stock may head next. Trading volume reached 128.7 million shares, about 108% above its three-month average of 61.8 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 42% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to 6,781, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.01% to finish at 22,697. Among airlines, industry peers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) closed at $59.27 (-2.16%) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) finished at $91.05 (-3.68%) as investors weighed higher fuel costs and travel demand risks.

What this means for investors

American Airlines continues to battle through a tough month, with its stock down 27%. Today, the company was hit with a price target cut from TD Cowen, which lowered its target on the stock from $17 to $13 -- just 17% above today’s price. The analyst cited fuel cost volatility and demand weakness as potential risks.

It is tough to argue with this sentiment, as most major U.S. airlines have distanced themselves from fuel hedging programs over the last few years, meaning a prolonged rise in crude oil prices could really weigh on AAL’s financials. Furthermore, potential flight-buying customers are also hampered by the rising pump prices, creating a double whammy of negativity for AAL stock. I’d rather stay away, personally.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.