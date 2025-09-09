Stock Market Today: MARA Gains on Bitcoin Revenue Milestone

MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 4.8% Tuesday to close at $15.93. Trading volume reached 70.3 million shares, well above its three-month average of 47.5 million, reflecting strong investor interest in cryptocurrency-related stocks amid a broader market rise.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 0.3% to 6,512.61 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) added 0.4% to 21,879.49.

Cryptocurrency peers also rallied: Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 13.2% to $15.21, and Terawulf Inc(NASDAQ: WULF) climbed 12% to $10.30.

MARA's move was aligned with sector momentum. MARA's quarterly results back at the end of July highlighted the upside of a strong Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) environment, with Q2 revenue rising 64% year over year to $238.5 million and net income reaching $808.2 million.

The surge in price shows how quickly conditions can improve when crypto markets are favorable, but it also underscores the risk. Because MARA's earnings remain heavily tied to Bitcoin valuations, investors should be cautious given the potential for sharp reversals in the cryptocurrency market.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.