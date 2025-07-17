

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) shares skyrocketed 36.2% to close at $3.12 on Thursday, marking one of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's strongest single-day performances of the year. The dramatic surge was fueled by two significant announcements: a major partnership with Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) involving a $300 million commitment to deploy 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs as robotaxis starting in 2026, and the company's filing for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split aimed at boosting share price and attracting institutional investors.

The stock's performance vastly outpaced broader market indices, with the Nasdaq Composite rising just 0.74% and the S&P 500 gaining 0.54%. Among competitors, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 0.7% to $319.41, while Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) posted a more modest gain of 4.1% to $12.90, highlighting the Lucid-specific nature of today's market reaction.

Trading volume reached an extraordinary 934.5 million shares, nearly seven times the 50-day average of roughly 137.7 million shares. This exceptional volume surge, combined with the stock's significant distance from its 52-week high ($4.43), reflects the market's strong response to Lucid's strategic initiatives. While the robotaxi partnership offers a potential new revenue stream, investors appear to be revaluing the company's prospects in the competitive electric vehicle landscape.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.