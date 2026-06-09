Stock Market Today, June 9: Apple Falls as Siri AI Update Raises iPhone Upgrade Questions

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which designs and sells smartphones, computers, tablets, and accessories, closed Tuesday at $290.55, down 3.64%. The stock moved lower as investors reacted to WWDC 2026 “Apple Intelligence” and Siri AI announcements that many viewed as underwhelming and are now watching how quickly new AI features drive device upgrades and monetization.

The company’s trading volume reached 69.2 million shares, which is about 51% above compared with its three-month average of 45.8 million shares. Apple went public in 1980 and has grown 226273% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.26% to 7,386, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.97% to 25,679 as large-cap tech underperformed. Within consumer electronics, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $403.41, down 2.02%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $362.29, up 0.31%, reflecting mixed reactions to AI-related headlines.

What this means for investors

Apple shares declined following WWDC 2026, as updates to Siri AI and Apple Intelligence did not provide investors with clear evidence that these features will drive new iPhone sales. Although Apple emphasized Siri upgrades focused on personal context and on-screen awareness, the market expressed concern about how soon these features will generate revenue.

Apple’s hardware limitations may slow early adoption. Morgan Stanley estimates that over 850 million iPhones cannot run basic Apple Intelligence queries, and more than 1.3 billion cannot access advanced Siri features. Additionally, Apple’s EU rollout is delayed due to a dispute over compliance with the Digital Markets Act. Investors will be closely following future product updates and regional rollout plans to see whether Siri AI becomes a stronger incentive for customers to upgrade.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.