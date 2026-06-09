Stock Market Today, June 9: American Airlines Group Rises on Sustainable Fuel Deal

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), a major passenger and cargo carrier, closed Tuesday at $14.09, up 3.60%. The stock advanced after the company announced a sustainable aviation fuel deal with Alphabet’s Google. Falling oil prices and recent analyst upgrades helped boost its price.

Trading volume reached 149.7 million shares, coming in about 127% above its three-month average of 66.0 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 33% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.26% to finish at 7,387, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.97% to 25,679. Among airline stocks, industry peers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) gained 3.78% to close at $81.17, and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) finished up 4.09% at $109.63 as investors weighed fuel-cost pressures and resilience in travel demand.

What this means for investors

Airline stocks, including American Airlines, got a boost today from falling oil prices. But the main tailwind for the firm was news that it will partner with Google on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certificates. Often made using waste oils, such as used cooking oil, SAFs are a way to reduce carbon emissions.

The deal is groundbreaking and takes the airline closer to its goal of using SAF for 10% of its fuel by 2030. However, it doesn’t do that much to tackle American’s reliance on expensive jet fuel today. Without a peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, there’s no end in sight for elevated oil prices, which will weigh on the firm’s profits.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.