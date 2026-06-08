Stock Market Today, June 8: SoFi Technologies Rises as Continued Innovation Draws Institutional Buying

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), a digital financial services platform, closed Monday at $16.50, up 2.93%. The stock moved higher alongside fintech peers as its stablecoin rollout continues to attract attention.

Trading volume reached 77.1 million shares, coming in nearly 15% above its three-month average of 67.1 million shares. SoFi Technologies IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 31% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.30% to finish Monday at 7,406, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.86% to close at 25,930. Within fintech stocks, industry peers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) closed up 3.12% at $85.04, and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) gained 3.50% to finish $87.35 reflecting broad brokerage strength.

What this means for investors

SoFi has fallen by more than 40% in the past six months, reflecting valuation and momentum concerns. However, fresh institutional buying boosted the stock today, renewing positive sentiment from May’s SoFiUSD stablecoin launch and last week’s news of an AI-powered financial coach that gives users personalized financial advice.

Stablecoins are blockchain versions of traditional money, and SoFi’s move combines the low-cost, speedy transactions of the blockchain with the security of the U.S. dollar and the consumer protections of a U.S. national bank. SoFi’s move puts it ahead of the curve in an emerging industry that could change payments and financial infrastructure.

Both announcements reflect the company’s pioneering approach to finances, which is driving a growing customer base. Its price rebound could mark the start of a turnaround and an opportunity to pick up a promising fintech at a discount.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.