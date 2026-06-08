Stock Market Today, June 8: Intel Surges on Reported Google AI Chip Foundry Order

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which designs and manufactures semiconductor products, including CPUs and GPUs, closed Monday at $110.27, up 11.19%. The stock moved higher as reports highlighted a major Google AI chip order and potential foundry roles with Google and Nvidia. Investors are watching how these opportunities translate into sustained AI data center and foundry revenue growth.

The company’s trading volume reached 135.1 million shares, which is nearly 9.1% above compared with its three-month average of 123.8 million shares. Intel went pu in 1980 and has grown 33775% since going its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.30% to finish Monday at 7,405.73, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.86% to close at 25,929.66. Among semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $490.33, up 5.14%, while Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) finished at $208.64, gaining 1.73% as investors reassessed AI chip demand.

What this means for investors

Intel shares surged after reports said Google ordered more than 3 million Intel-made tensor processing units for 2028 production, potentially giving Intel’s foundry business a major outside customer reference. Nvidia is also reportedly evaluating Intel as a backup manufacturer, though no Nvidia orders have been reported yet.

These reports have improved sentiment regarding Intel’s foundry strategy, as the company aims to demonstrate that its 18A process can secure advanced AI and data center contracts. Future customer confirmations and production updates will indicate whether hyperscaler interest translates into measurable foundry revenue as Intel scales advanced-node manufacturing.

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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.