Stock Market Today, June 8: Apple Falls After Unveiling AI Siri and Apple Intelligence at WWDC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), maker of smartphones, computers, tablets, and other services, closed Monday at $301.54, down 1.89%. The stock initially moved as high as about $317 per share as investors reacted to WWDC 2026 disclosures around a next-generation AI-powered Siri, the new “Apple Intelligence” platform, and broader software updates. They are watching how these AI features translate into user adoption and revenue growth.

Trading volume reached 76.6 million shares, about 68% above its three-month average of 45.5 million shares. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 234,836% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.30% to finish Monday at 7,406, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.86% to close at 25,930. Within consumer electronics, peers were mixed, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closing at $411.74, down 1.18%, and HP (NYSE:HPQ) finishing at $25.38, off 0.78%, as investors weighed AI-focused product roadmaps.

What this means for investors

Early excitement for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference today initially sent shares jumping. But there may not have been enough of a major Siri virtual assistant AI overhaul for investors to be excited about the company’s broader artificial intelligence strategy.

Apple stock has been gaining and nearing a record high in recent weeks, so today’s dip may have been somewhat of a “sell the news” move. The last annual developer conference Tim Cook will host as Apple’s CEO did provide some news, though. Its “Apple Intelligence” platform includes a next‑generation AI-powered Siri and chatbot-style app.

Apple’s ecosystem strategy will continue with software as a growth driver as it seeks to expand user engagement with its device hardware.

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Howard Smith has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, HP, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.