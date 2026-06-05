Stock Market Today, June 5: Warner Bros. Discovery Falls on Reports of State Antitrust Challenge to Paramount Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), global media and entertainment company with film, television, and streaming services, closed Friday at $26.24, down 2.81%. The stock moved lower during Friday’s regular session as investors reacted to reports that multiple U.S. states are preparing antitrust lawsuits to block its planned Paramount Global acquisition. Investors are now watching how growing legal challenges could reshape the deal’s terms and timing.

The company’s trading volume reached 48.1 million shares, about 122% above its three-month average of 21.6 million shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.63% to 7,383.74 on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 4.18% to 25,709. Within entertainment, industry peer Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $99.71, up 0.37%, underscoring how deal-specific regulatory risk is distinguishing individual media stocks.

What this means for investors

Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell following reports that several U.S. states, led by California and New York, are preparing to sue to block Paramount Skydance’s planned $110 billion acquisition. Although shareholders have approved the merger, these reports introduce additional regulatory uncertainty as the deal still requires U.S. and European approval.

California’s review is significant because state officials may seek structural remedies, such as divestitures, if they find behavioral commitments insufficient to protect competition. Key forthcoming developments will include whether state attorneys general file suit and whether regulators impose conditions that could impact the timing or value of Paramount Skydance’s planned acquisition.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.