Stock Market Today, June 5: Broadcom Falls as Strong AI Results Fail to Lift Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which designs and supplies semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions, closed Friday at $385.73, down 7.92%. The stock is sliding as investors continue reacting to disappointing AI chip sales guidance and valuation concerns following record Q2 results, and they are watching how AI bookings and long-term AI revenue targets evolve.

The company’s trading volume reached 50.3 million shares, which is about 95% above compared with its three-month average of 25.7 million shares. Broadcom went public in 2009 and has grown 23710% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.63% to 7,383.74, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 4.18% to finish at 25,709. Within semiconductors, industry peers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $205.10 (-6.19%) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) finished at $285.06 (-6.65%), reflecting broader pressure across AI-oriented chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Broadcom shares extended their post-earnings decline even after the company reported strong fiscal second-quarter results. Revenue rose to $22.19 billion, AI semiconductor revenue more than doubled, and AI bookings topped $30 billion, but investors had been looking for a larger AI guidance reset after the stock’s sharp run. Management’s decision to reiterate rather than raise its longer-term AI revenue target left the market questioning how much upside was already priced in.

The pullback indicates higher expectations for Broadcom’s AI business rather than weaker demand. Investors will be watching whether custom AI chip bookings convert to revenue quickly enough to support the company’s goal of over $100 billion in AI semiconductor revenue by fiscal 2027, and whether this growth delivers sufficient margins to justify the current valuation.

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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Nvidia, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.