Stock Market Today, June 5: American Airlines Rises Despite Route Suspensions

Stock in global air carrier American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)closed Friday at $13.50, up 1.50%, as commentary highlighted growth potential behind the fuel-driven profitability pressures.

Trading volume reached 105.7 million shares, coming in about 75% above its three-month average of 67.4 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 36% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 2.64% to 7,384, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 4.18% to 25,709. Among airline stocks, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) closed down 0.11% at $79.42, and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) finished up 0.75% at $105.73, reflecting mixed moves across industry peers.

What this means for investors

American Airlines gained against a backdrop of stock market losses today as investors rotated out of high-risk tech stocks. However, the stock is still down almost 8% across the week, as investors eye elevated jet fuel prices — particularly as the firm announced it would temporarily suspend certain routes in the coming months.

However, some analysts argue that fuel headwinds hide a potential growth story. Demand is strong, and American Airlines is successfully focusing on growing its loyalty program, increasing premium demand, and reducing debt. Not only did its Q1 2026 earnings beat expectations, but it had reduced its debt to $34.7 billion — its lowest level in more than 10 years.

It isn’t clear how long oil supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz will continue. But when oil prices do ease, it looks like American Airlines could be wheels-up for longer-term recovery.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.