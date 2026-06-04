Stock Market Today, June 4: Nu Holdings Jumps After Board Approves $1 Billion Share Buyback

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), a digital banking provider in Latin America, closed Thursday at $12.12, up 4.12%. The stock moved higher after the board approved a new $1 billion share repurchase program. Investors are watching how the buyback offsets recent leadership and credit-risk concerns. Trading volume reached 66.9 million shares, nearly 25% above its three-month average of 53.6 million shares. Nu Holdings IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 17% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 7,585, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% to 26,831. Among digital banking peers, Banco Bradesco closed at $3.39 (+0.30%), and Itaú Unibanco finished at $7.64 (+0.66%), lagging Nu Holdings’ buyback-fueled rebound.

What this means for investors

With Nu’s stock down 28% so far in 2026, I certainly don’t mind seeing management jump in and say they plan to buy back $1 billion in stock over the next year. However, investors need to realize that the scope of the buybacks isn’t massive. Home to a $57 billion market cap, the buybacks would theoretically reduce Nu’s share count by less than 2%. Not bad news, but nothing to overreact to either.

Furthermore, Nu’s shares outstanding have risen by 1% annually over the last three years, so these buybacks might just offset dilution, rather than really lower its share count over time. Trading at just 14 times forward earnings, despite growing members, average revenue per active customer, and net income by 13%, 33%, and 56%, respectively, Nu appears to be reasonably priced, so I support the buyback plans.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.