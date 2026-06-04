Stock Market Today, June 4: Comcast Flat After Confirming Over 8 Billion Universal UK Theme Park Investment

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), a global media and technology company offering broadband, video, and streaming services, closed Thursday at $23.33, down 0.81%. The stock was largely flat after announcing plans for an $8 billion Universal theme park in the United Kingdom. Investors are watching how these commitments balance future growth against leverage and shareholder returns. Trading volume reached 44.6 million shares, about 35% above its three-month average of 33 million shares. Comcast IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 23,816% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.41% to finish Thursday at 7,585, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% to close at 26,831. Within integrated telecommunication services, industry peers were mixed, as Charter Communications closed at $129.05 (+0.03%) and Verizon Communications ended at $44.87 (-3.82%).

What this means for investors

Comcast announced it would be building Universal’s first European resort in the U.K., committing over $8 billion in funding to complete the project and operate it over the next decade. The company believes the theme park will generate over $60 billion in economic activity for the community through 2055.

Theme parks have been a profitable bright spot for Comcast stock -- which is down 22% in 2026 -- so this investment should prove to be a positive for the company over the long haul. That said, Comcast holds roughly $95 billion in net debt versus a market cap of $83 billion, so the stock would really love to see the park become a quick success story.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.