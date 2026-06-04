Stock Market Today, June 4: Bank of America Rises as Cross-Border Payments Plan Expands Transaction Banking

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a major provider of banking and financial services, closed Thursday at $54.17, up 3.38%. The stock moved higher during Thursday’s regular session as investors responded to plans to launch cross-border real-time payments next quarter and are watching how this initiative supports growth in transaction banking.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.41% to finish Thursday at 7,584.31, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.09% to 26,830.96. Among diversified banks, industry peers JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) closed at $310.89 (up 3.34%) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) finished at $81.62 (up 3.74%), reflecting broad strength in large financials.

What this means for investors

Bank of America shares increased alongside other major banks, supported by the company’s announcement of a cross-border real-time payments service launching next quarter. This service will accelerate international payments through BofA’s Swift and CashPro channels, offering corporate and financial institution clients an additional option for cross-border transactions.

The rollout may enhance Bank of America’s competitiveness in global transaction banking, though overall earnings remain driven by net interest income and market activity. In the first quarter, the bank reported $8.6 billion in net income and $1.11 in diluted earnings per share. CEO Brian Moynihan expects second-quarter trading revenue to increase by about 15% year over year. Investors will be watching whether the payments service achieves corporate client adoption as core banking trends continue to support earnings.



Should you buy stock in Bank of America right now?

Before you buy stock in Bank of America, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bank of America wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,632!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,316,532!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.