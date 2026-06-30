Stock Market Today, June 30: Verizon Falls as Investors Weigh Dow Removal and BT Venture Costs

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), a wireless carrier and enterprise connectivity provider, closed at $42.34, down 3.99%. On Tuesday, shares fell after the Dow Jones Industrial Average removal and restructuring-charge headlines, while investors are watching profitability and the BT joint venture.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.75% to 7,496, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.52% to 26,214. Among wireless telecommunications services and diversified communications technology peers, AT&T (NYSE:T) fell 5.18% to $20.69 and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) declined 3.63% to $167.65 as telecom shares absorbed Verizon's removal from the Dow and related profit worries.

What this means for investors

Verizon’s decline followed several company-specific developments. Its removal from the Dow Jones Industrial Average created sentiment and index-related pressure, while the BT joint venture resulted in near-term charges for Verizon’s international enterprise business. Although the joint venture may simplify operations over time, the immediate focus is on the potential impact of these charges on near-term profitability.

The next key event is Verizon’s July 24 earnings report. Investors will focus on guidance, wireless customer trends, free cash flow, and whether recent plan changes support retention without reducing margins. The main question is whether management can demonstrate that restructuring and pricing changes are strengthening Verizon’s cash flow in a competitive market beyond the impact of the Dow removal.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.