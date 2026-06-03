Stock Market Today, June 3: Nu Holdings Slides After Analyst Downgrade Highlights Margin and Leadership Risks

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), a digital banking provider in Latin America, closed Wednesday at $11.64, down 2.43%. The stock moved lower after another analyst downgraded it, highlighting margin pressure and leadership uncertainty. Investors are watching how the new CFO transition affects profitability trends and future guidance. Trading volume reached 106.4 million shares, about 98% above its three-month average of 53.6 million shares. Nu Holdings IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 13% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 slipped 0.70% to 7,553, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.89% to 26,854. Within digital banking, industry peers Banco Bradesco closed at $3.38 (-3.70%), and Itaú Unibanco finished at $7.59 (-3.44%), underscoring broader weakness across Brazilian financial names.

What this means for investors

Nu shares slid 2% today after the stock received another downgrade, this time from Susquehanna. An analyst at the firm flipped their rating on Nu from outperform to neutral while lowering their price target from $18 to $13.

They noted that Nu’s operating margins dropped 760 basis points to 19.2%, and its credit loss provisions rose by 33%, which raises concerns about the company’s expansion efforts -- particularly into Mexico and the U.S.

Further complicating things for Nu, its Brazilian-based CFO stepped down and was replaced by former Visa North America CFO Rob Livingston, prompting Susquehanna to take a wait-and-see approach to how Nu’s push into global banking will unfold.

Trading at just 13 times forward earnings, Nu’s excellent growth is reasonably priced, but the market seems worried about longer-term profitability.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.