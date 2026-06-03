Stock Market Today, June 3: Alphabet Falls After $84.75 Billion AI Infrastructure Equity Raise

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), internet services including search, ads, and cloud computing, closed Wednesday at $358.68, down 0.76%. The stock was priced lower as investors reacted to dilution from Alphabet’s record-sized equity offering and are watching how efficiently new AI and cloud investments translate into growth and returns.

Alphabet went public in 2004 and has grown 14202% since going its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.74% to finish Wednesday at 7,553.68, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.89% to close at 26,854. Within the internet content & information group, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) closed at $622.98, up 4.24%, while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished at $427.34, down 3.17%, underscoring mixed sentiment across major platform peers.

What this means for investors

Alphabet shares declined after the company increased its AI infrastructure equity raise to $84.75 billion, raising new concerns for investors about dilution and capital allocation. The offering, up from the initial $80 billion plan, includes a $10 billion private placement with Berkshire Hathaway, serving as a prominent anchor for one of the largest equity financings related to AI development.

Management positioned the raise as a response to rising demand for AI and cloud, noting that Gemini app usage is nearing 900 million monthly users. Upcoming financial results and capital expenditure updates will determine whether Alphabet can generate returns sufficient to offset dilution and increased infrastructure costs.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.