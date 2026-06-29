Stock Market Today, June 29: Verizon Drops After Dow Removal and BT Group Joint Venture Drives Heavy Selling

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), a wireless and broadband telecom services provider, closed at $44.08, down 5.30%. Verizon fell after the stock was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average last week, alongside the company’s announcement of a new joint venture with BT Group to merge their international operations. Trading volume reached 47.9M shares, coming in about 93% above its three-month average of 24.9M shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.16% to 7,439, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 2.07% to 25,820. Among integrated telecommunications services peers, AT&T (NYSE:T) fell 4.09% to $21.79 and T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ:TMUS) declined 4.77% to $173.97 as telecom shares absorbed competition and index-rebalancing headlines.

What this means for investors

With Alphabet replacing Verizon in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, effective today, it is entirely possible that the bulk of today’s selling stemmed from indexes rebalancing their portfolios. However, Verizon also announced a joint venture with BT Group that would combine their international operations. Though management believes the deal will be EBITDA accretive, there will be $700 million to $800 million in short-term restructuring costs, which have also seemed to spook the market.

Making matters worse, Space Exploration Technologies executives held talks with Charter Communications about the possibility of creating a consumer mobile phone offering in the U.S. -- giving Verizon yet another worry on an already dismal day. While many view Verizon as a pseudo-utility thanks to its essential offerings and high-yield dividend, I personally would rather stay away from the heavily indebted company.

Should you buy stock in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 29, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Space Exploration Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.