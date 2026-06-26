Stock Market Today, June 26: Sandisk Tumbles and Tech Weakness Weighs on Markets

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.05% to 7,354.02, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.24% to 25,297.62, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.09% to 51,876.11, as technology weakness intensified.

Gold prices rose 0.96% to $4,086.40 as of U.S. market close, while the 10-Year Treasury yield fell 0.02% to 4.38%. Consumer cyclicals gained 1.52%, while industrials dropped 1.34% and energy stocks slipped 0.57%.

Today's biggest moves

Sandisk shares plunged over 10% and Micron Technology fell 7% as a sell-off in memory and chipmakers weighed on the broader technology sector. Meanwhile, Broadcom and Seagate Technology also finished lower as investors questioned valuations amid shifting sentiment and rising volatility.

What this means for investors

Semiconductors erased some of this week’s gains today after soaring on Micron’s blowout earnings. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the week down 5% as the artificial intelligence (AI) trade came under increasing pressure. Yesterday’s sticky inflation data weighed on risk sentiment, driving a rotation into defensive stocks.

For investors, the swings of recent weeks reflect conflicting forces of optimism and anxiety about AI valuations. For example, billionaire investor and GMO co-founder Jeremy Grantham warned today of a potential wipeout, saying that U.S. equities are the most expensive in history.

At the same time, recent earnings show fundamentals are strong, and while concerns about high capital expenditures are valid, there’s still enormous potential. For long-term investors, diversification and a focus on individual companies rather than broad sectors will be key.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $382,359!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,201,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 883% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2026.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.