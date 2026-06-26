Stock Market Today, June 26: Keel Infrastructure Rises as Convertible Financing Backs AI Data Center Push

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL), a digital infrastructure and energy platform for AI computing workloads, closed at $6.00, up 2.13%. Shares rose as investors continued to weigh the company’s recent $458 million convertible-note financing, which adds capital for data-center development while keeping dilution and lease-execution risk in focus.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7354.02, down 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 25,297.62, down 0.24%. Among digital infrastructure and energy infrastructure for AI/HPC workloads peers, CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) closed at $16.33, up 2.90%, and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) closed at $28.57, up 2.92%, highlighting selective strength in the group.

What this means for investors

Keel Infrastructure’s recent $458 million convertible-note financing is a key development as investors assess its shift toward AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. The deal provides flexibility for data-center expansion, while the conversion terms maintain dilution and balance-sheet strategy as central valuation considerations. The capped-call structure helps offset potential dilution at higher share prices, making the financing more complex than standard debt.

The main challenge remains to be commercial execution. Keel’s rebrand from Bitfarms and U.S. redomiciliation repositioned the company around AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. However, long-term value depends on converting power-secured sites into signed leases and demonstrating clear project economics. As CleanSpark and Riot also gain interest, Keel must now demonstrate that its increased financial flexibility translates into customer commitments.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.