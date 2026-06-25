Stock Market Today, June 25: Microsoft Falls as AI Spending Concerns Pressure Cloud Margin Outlook

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), an enterprise software and cloud services provider, closed at $352.83, down 3.45%. Stifel cut its price target to $400 from $415 and kept a Hold rating, while investors are watching Azure growth and AI spending.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.01% to 7,357, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.46% to 25,359. Among application software and cloud infrastructure rivals, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) closed at $152.46, down 3.10%, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $342.19, down 0.82%, showing that large-cap tech weakness extended beyond Microsoft.

What this means for investors

Microsoft shares declined after Stifel reduced its price target and expressed concerns that margin expectations may be unrealistic as the company increases investment in AI infrastructure. While Azure growth continues to support the stock, investors are assessing whether demand for cloud and AI products can offset the rising costs of expanding and operating these services.

The Xbox price increase adds a smaller reminder that higher memory and storage costs are affecting parts of Microsoft’s business, though the larger investor debate remains on cloud margins and AI returns. Investors will be following closely whether Azure and AI services can keep driving growth while limiting further pressure on profitability.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.