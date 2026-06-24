Markets
RUN

Stock Market Today, June 24: Sunrun Jumps After Announcing Deal With Tesla and Renew Home for 16 Gigawatts of Flexible Power

June 24, 2026 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), a residential solar and battery subscription services provider, closed at $14.41, up 12.53%. Sunrun rose after announcing a framework agreement with Tesla and Renew Home to aggregate more than 16 gigawatts of flexible residential energy capacity for data centers and utilities. Investors are watching to see whether that power deal translates into measurable revenue and contract growth. Trading volume reached 52.6M shares, coming in about 482% above its three-month average of 9.0M shares. Sunrun IPO'd in 2015 and has grown 34% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 fell 0.08% to 7,360, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.43% to 25,477. Among residential solar energy and home battery storage services rivals, Enphase Energy rose 1.26% to $47.81, while SolarEdge Technologies fell 4.79% to $49.85, underscoring a mixed session for the group.

What this means for investors

Sunrun shares popped 13% today thanks to a promising deal between it, Tesla, and Renew Home to potentially deliver 16 Gigawatts of flexible power to data center customers already facing a power supply shortage. The deal would aggregate power from millions of companies’ solar, battery, and thermostat devices across the U.S. and deliver it as “capacity-as-a-solution” to hyperscaler customers -- all without requiring additional products or upgrades for homeowners.

Over time, this partnership could create “the largest distributed power plant in the country,” adding capacity, flexibility, and resilience to an already-stressed, largely outdated power grid. With 25% of Sunrun’s shares held short, I think it will be an interesting, albeit highly volatile, stock to watch going forward following this deal.

Should you buy stock in Sunrun right now?

Before you buy stock in Sunrun, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sunrun wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $392,713!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,227,782!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 897% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 24, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.