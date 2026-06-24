Stock Market Today, June 24: Stocks Gain at Midday Ahead of Micron's Earnings

As of midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) rose 0.89% to 52,125.67, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.65% to 25,753.08, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) edged up 0.61% to 7,410.55 as falling oil prices and stabilizing technology shares helped markets recover from yesterday’s losses.

Gold futures fell 3.09% to $4,021.20, and the 10-Year Treasury yield slipped 0.08% to 4.41% as of midday. Most sectors were in the green this morning, with industrials and consumer cyclicals leading the gainers. Falling oil prices weighed on energy stocks, which lagged along with basic materials.

Today's biggest moves

Wendy's surged over 40% before paring gains in a retail-driven meme-stock rally, while Chemours climbed following a $450 million environmental settlement. Robinhood Markets fell on reports that Meta Platforms is developing a rival prediction application. Here’s why Robinhood could fall further.

Meanwhile, Broadcom gained after it unveiled the new Jalapeño AI chip developed in partnership with OpenAI. Micron Technology slipped slightly ahead of its earnings, due after the bell today.

What this means for investors

Oil prices continued to fall this morning, helping to reduce inflation concerns and strengthen stock markets. WTI crude slid to $70 a barrel — the lowest since the start of March. Tech stocks also stabilized as investor jitters eased slightly, a reminder that pullbacks, while unnerving, are normal after red-hot rallies. What matters is market fundamentals, which still seem strong.

That said, investors will be paying close attention to Micron’s earnings later today. With heavy artificial intelligence spending under the microscope, Micron is seen as a barometer for semiconductor demand.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $392,713!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,227,782!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 897% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 24, 2026.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.