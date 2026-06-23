Stock Market Today, June 23: Micron Falls as South Korea-Led Memory Selloff Raises Earnings Stakes

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), an AI-focused memory and storage chipmaker, closed at $1,051.77, down 13.18%. The stock fell sharply as a South Korea-led memory-chip selloff hit SK Hynix and Samsung, spilling into U.S. memory names ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.43% to 7,365.46, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 2.21% to 25,587. Among semiconductor memory and storage devices peers, as the broader chip group digested the same global selloff.

What this means for investors

Micron shares declined sharply following a South Korea-led memory-chip selloff that affected SK Hynix, Samsung, and U.S. memory companies, just one day before Micron’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report. While the recent Anthropic agreement highlights continued demand for Micron’s memory and storage products in AI infrastructure, Tuesday’s drop demonstrated how quickly market sentiment can shift after a major AI-memory rally.

The upcoming earnings report is critical, as investors will seek confirmation that HBM demand, DRAM and NAND pricing, gross margin, and fourth-quarter guidance are strong enough to meet high expectations. The key question is whether Micron can convert AI infrastructure demand into sustained revenue and margin growth, given that the recent sector selloff already reflected significant optimism in memory stock prices.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.