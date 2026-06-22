Stock Market Today, June 22: Super Micro Computer Jumps After Introducing New Platform Accelerating AI Server Backlog Growth

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), an AI-optimized server and storage systems provider, surged 15.66% to $35.46. Investors are watching AI server backlog growth and margin improvement with the introduction of new Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) equipment-based systems.

Trading volume reached 121.5 million shares, coming in about 142% above its three-month average of 50.1 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,948% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.37% to 7,472, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.32% to 26,167. Among computer hardware makers in AI/data center servers, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose 2.25% to $418.71 and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) rose 2.09% to $48.40, reinforcing the broader AI server trade.

What this means for investors

Super Micro Computer (Supermicro) unveiled its new data center rack solution for high-performance computing (HPC) using Nvidia’s Vera Rubin NVL4 platform.

That came on a day that included other data center growth initiatives, which gave investors optimism for continued strong growth in the segment and Supermicro’s backlog.

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ:SPCX) will be leasing compute capacity to AI start-up ReflectionAI in a deal that could be worth up to $6.3 billion over the next several years. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) also finalized a 20-year deal to supply power to a new, planned Texas data center using natural gas supplied by Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Demand for Supermicro server products is expected to remain high for the foreseeable future. While it has strong competition from Dell and HPE, there will be multiple beneficiaries of the AI spending.

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Howard Smith has positions in Dell Technologies, Microsoft, and Nvidia and has the following options: short August 2026 $250 calls on Dell Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.