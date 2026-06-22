Stock Market Today, June 22: Alphabet Falls as AlphaFold Co-Creator’s Exit Raises AI Talent Concerns

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), a global search, ads, cloud, and AI platform, closed at $348.78, down 5.08%. Shares fell after reports that another AI leader left for a rival and amid legal and regulatory headlines. Investors are watching whether Google can keep enough AI leadership to justify its heavy AI spending next.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.37% to 7,472.79, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.32% to 26,166.60. Within internet content & information / digital advertising and cloud computing, sector rivals Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) closed at $563.85, down 2.32%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $367.34, down 3.18%, as AI stocks stayed under pressure.

What this means for investors

Alphabet shares declined sharply after reports that DeepMind’s John Jumper, a 2024 Nobel Prize winner and AlphaFold co-creator, left for Anthropic, following Noam Shazeer’s recent move to OpenAI. These departures have heightened investor concerns about talent retention, especially as Alphabet continues significant investment to maintain its AI leadership in Gemini, Google Cloud, and Search.

The partnership between Google’s A24 and DeepMind demonstrates the company’s ongoing efforts to advance artificial intelligence into new applications. However, the primary challenge for Alphabet remains its ability to retain leading AI talent in order to translate its extensive AI initiatives into sustainable business returns.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.