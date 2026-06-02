Stock Market Today, June 2: Opendoor Tehcnology Rises as Russell 3000 Addition Draws Trading Interest

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), a digital home-selling platform, closed Tuesday at $5.41, up 1.88%. The stock moved higher as investors responded to news about its upcoming inclusion in the Russell 3000 index and are watching how index-driven inflows offset housing-market headwinds and ongoing losses.

The company’s trading volume reached 56.4 million shares, which is about 51% above compared with its three-month average of 37.4 million shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.13% to 7,609.78, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.03% to finish at 27,094. Within real estate services, industry peers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) closed at $36.37 (up 0.33%) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) ended at $0.82 (down 1.20%), highlighting mixed sentiment across housing-related platforms.

What this means for investors

Opendoor Technologies shares rose after the company announced it will join the Russell 3000 Index following the market close on June 26, which serves as a near-term catalyst. While inclusion may drive index-related buying and increased trading activity, it does not alter the operational challenges facing the digital real estate platform amid a challenging housing market.

Opendoor reported first-quarter revenue of $720 million, which was higher than expected even though sales dropped 37.6% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA was still negative at $31 million. Investors will be watching to see if the company can break even on adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter and show enough home resales to back up its software and AI-focused turnaround plan.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.