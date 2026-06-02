Stock Market Today, June 2: Marvell Technology Surges After Nvidia CEO Highlights AI Infrastructure Role

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions from data center core to network edge. The stock closed at $290.79, up 32.52%, after endorsements from Nvidia’s CEO and Marvell’s new AI-focused Teralynx T100 switch left investors watching how AI infrastructure demand and custom chip wins translate into sustainable revenue growth.

The company’s trading volume reached 102 million shares, coming in about 257% above compared with its three-month average of 28.5 million shares. Marvell Technology went public in 2000 and has grown 1941% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) edged up 0.13% to 7,609.78 while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.03% to finish at 27,093.90. Within semiconductors, industry peers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) closed at $1,624.99 (+5.36%) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) ended at $96.96 (+5.94%) as AI infrastructure demand supported sector sentiment.

What this means for investors

Marvell Technology shares rose sharply after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang referred to the company as the “next trillion-dollar company,” drawing renewed attention to Nvidia’s previous $2 billion investment and their collaboration on AI infrastructure. The launch of Marvell’s Teralynx T100 switch silicon, a 102.4 Tbps chip designed for AI and cloud data centers, further fueled the rally as networking speed, latency, and power consumption become increasingly important with the expansion of GPU clusters.

This increased attention sets higher expectations for Marvell to deliver measurable growth. The company reported record fiscal first-quarter revenue of $2.418 billion, and Reuters noted Marvell expects custom chip revenue to exceed $10 billion by fiscal 2029. Upcoming financial results and customer updates will indicate whether Marvell’s AI connectivity products and custom silicon partnerships are driving sufficient data center revenue growth to justify the stock’s recent surge.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Monolithic Power Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.