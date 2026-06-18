Stock Market Today, June 18: Netflix Edges Higher as Investors Weigh Pricing Upside Before Earnings

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a global subscription streaming and ad-supported entertainment platform, closed at $77.38, up 0.55%. According to Citizens and TipRanks, investors are reviewing conservative 2027 pricing projections and second-quarter outlooks as they monitor the July 16 earnings report.

The company’s trading volume reached 87.3M shares, which is about 122% above its three-month average of 39.4M shares. Netflix went public in 2002 and has grown 64,577% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.05% to 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.91% to 26,517.93. Among subscription-based streaming entertainment and digital media peers, The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) climbed 3.00% to $103.89, while Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) slipped 0.15% to $26.20.

What this means for investors

Netflix shares rose slightly, underperforming the broader tech rally as investors awaited the July 16 earnings update. Citizens’ cautious outlook focused on whether expectations already account for future subscription price increases, increasing pressure on Netflix to deliver a stronger operating catalyst.

The upcoming earnings report will be a key test for Netflix. Although the company maintains scale, pricing power, and buyback support, investors seek evidence that ad-tier growth, margin discipline, and free cash flow can drive gains beyond price increases. July’s update will show whether Netflix can present a stronger case to investors beyond the current focus on near-term catalysts.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.