Stock Market Today, June 18: Marvell Technology Surges on Price Target Hike

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), a custom AI chip provider, closed at $310.58 after rising 7.27%. With S&P 500 inclusion around the corner, the stock climbed on an analyst upgrade and wider tech strength. Trading volume reached 187.8 million shares, coming in about 383% above its three-month average of 38.9 million shares. Marvell Technology IPO'd in 2000 and has grown almost 2,150% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,501, up 1.08%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,518, up 1.91%. Among semiconductor and data infrastructure integrated circuits peers, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) closed at $411.35, up 4.70%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) closed at $226.11, up 6.17%, showing chipmaker strength.

What this means for investors

Stocks rallied today after the U.S. and Iran took another step towards peace. Marvell Technology surged more than most after KeyBanc upped its price target from $260 to $385. The stock is also set to join the S&P 500 next week, and buying from funds that track the index often gives newcomers a short-term price boost. However, that’s likely already priced in, and what matters more is whether Marvell — which has gained more than 265% year-to-date — can sustain its momentum.

KeyBanc certainly thinks it can, with analysts highlighting growing demand for its optical networking capabilities. Marvell thinks it can too: Last month, the firm upped its 2028 revenue guidance from $15 billion to $16.5 billion. As big tech firms continue to increase their AI spending, demand for Marvell’s specialized chips looks set to grow, particularly given its expanding partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors are starting to focus more on individual fundamentals rather than the whole AI sector, and Marvell’s partnerships and continued innovation could make it an attractive proposition.

Should you buy stock in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Marvell Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marvell Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,040!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,256,076!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 18, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.