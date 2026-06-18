Stock Market Today, June 18: AMC Rallies After Record May Attendance Drives Trading Momentum

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), a movie theater exhibition and cinema operator, closed at $2.83 and rose 6.39%. Traders were weighing record May attendance, a $150 million equity sale, and a $4 billion long-term debt load. Investors are watching summer box-office trends and the next earnings window for liquidity updates.

Trading volume reached 80.8 million shares, coming in about 140% above its three-month average of 33.6 million shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings IPO'd in 2013 and has fallen 99% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,501 and rose 1.08%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) closed at 26,518 and gained 1.91%. Among movie theater and cinema operations peers, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) closed at $33.76, up 1.96%, while National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) closed at $3.40, falling 6.34%.

What this means for investors

The summer movie season is just kicking off, but AMC is already seeing solid attendance. The company said May saw the highest attendance since 2019, both domestically and globally. That has investors jumping into the theater operator’s stock.

The company still isn’t on solid financial footing, though. Investors need to consider more than just its debt load, too. Last week, AMC completed a $150 million equity offering to help boost its balance sheet.

That move helps the company, but it is dilutive to existing shareholders. AMC will likely need more than a single year of strong box-office attendance to reward shareholders.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.