Stock Market Today, June 17: Stocks Slide on Fed Rate Hike Fears

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) lost 1.21% to 7,420.10, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.34% to 26,021.66, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) declined 0.98% to 51,492.55 as investors reacted to hawkish central bank signaling and tech sector pressure.

Gold prices fell 1.77% to $4,254.65, and the 10-Year Treasury yield rose 0.06% to 4.49% as of U.S. market close. All sectors fell, with communications services dropping 2.91% and consumer cylicals falling 2.34%.

Today's biggest moves

Shares of Meta Platforms slid today alongside other megacap tech stocks, including Microsoft and Amazon. Space Exploration Technologies snapped its post-IPO rally for the first time since its market debut.

Conversely, ASML Holding rose 4% on optimism about SpaceX’s artificial intelligence (AI) spending, and Broadcom gained on bullish analyst guidance. Broader market volatility means investors are being selective within the semiconductor space.

What this means for investors

Stocks fell today as markets digested a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve, following the first meeting under new Chairman Kevin Warsh. The Fed held rates steady in a unanimous decision, but nine out of 18 members who submitted projections thought there’d be at least one rate hike this year. Six thought there’d be two or more.

Higher interest rates can pressure stock markets. Not only do consumers tend to spend less, but expansion is also harder when borrowing costs are elevated. Broadly speaking, a rate increase could reduce appetite for riskier sectors, such as tech and AI, while potentially boosting financial stocks. However, for long-term investors, getting inflation under control — something Warsh stressed his commitment to — is beneficial.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Accenture Plc, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.