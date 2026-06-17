Stock Market Today, June 17: Nu Holdings Rises as AI Credit Models Lift Lending Outlook

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), a Latin American digital bank and financial services platform, closed at $12.89, up 1.34%. Shares moved after AI-powered financial models drew attention, while investors are watching credit losses and margins next.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.21% to 7,420.10, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.34% to 26,021.66. Among digital banking and financial technology services peers, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) closed at $17.42, down 1.64%, and Block (NYSE:XYZ) closed at $72.84, down 2.46%, showing weaker sentiment across fintech shares.

What this means for investors

Nu Holdings shares rose modestly even as fintech peers weakened, helped by interest in the company’s AI-driven credit platform and its $1 billion share repurchase program. The AI angle matters because NuFormer is already being used in credit-card decisioning and unsecured lending, making it part of Nu’s underwriting and loan-pricing engine rather than a surface-level product story.

The bigger question is whether Nu’s growth will stay profitable after accounting for credit losses. The company is still growing fast, but in the first quarter, it set aside more for potential credit losses and saw pressure on its risk-adjusted net interest margin. This puts the focus on the quality of its lending growth. Investors will be closely watching whether Nu can continue using AI and customer growth to generate more revenue while keeping risk-adjusted margins and credit trends steady.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.