Stock Market Today, June 17: Marvell Rises as AI Bookings Build on Nvidia-Linked Momentum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), a data infrastructure semiconductor provider, closed at $289.54, up 3.90%. Premarket comments from Nvidia's CEO and a new $2 billion AI chip alliance lifted the stock, while investors are watching AI bookings and data-center demand next.

The company’s trading volume reached 48.6M shares, which is about 38% above its three-month average of 36.1M shares. Marvell Technology IPO'd in 2000 and has grown 1,932% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,420.10, down 1.19%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,021.66, down 1.34%. Among semiconductor and data infrastructure peers, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) closed at $392.90, up 4.30%, while Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $204.65, down 1.33%, highlighting a mixed session across the sector.

What this means for investors

Marvell Technology shares rose despite broader market weakness, driven by momentum from the March NVLink Fusion partnership with Nvidia and Nvidia’s $2 billion investment. The upcoming addition to the S&P 500 is also expected to boost index-related demand and increase visibility among large-cap investors.

The key question now is whether Marvell’s AI demand is durable enough to support its higher outlook. Recent Q1 results showed record revenue, an improved Q2 outlook, and strong AI-related bookings in data-center infrastructure. The next test will be whether demand for custom XPUs, optical interconnects, and scale-up networking can turn Marvell’s AI bookings into sustained revenue and margin growth.

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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.