Stock Market Today, June 16: Netflix Falls After Missing Out on Another Media Acquisition

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a streaming entertainment services provider, closed Tuesday at $78.72, down 3.61%. Shares moved lower as investors reacted to reports of failed and potential media acquisitions alongside legal headlines. They are scrutinizing how future deal-making and litigation could affect cash deployment and strategy.

Trading volume reached 64.4 million shares, coming in about 68% above its three-month average of 38.2 million shares. Netflix IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 65,697% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.57% to 7,511, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 1.15% to finish at 26,376. Among entertainment industry peers, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) closed at $101.28, down 0.40%, and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) ended at $26.6, slipping 0.86% as investors reassessed streaming competition and consolidation.

What this means for investors

Investors seemed pleased earlier this year when Netflix declined to participate in a bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery, allowing Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) to acquire that media giant. But new reports that Netflix was also interested in buying Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) before being outbid by Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) seem to have raised investor concerns.

Warner Bros. was billed by Netflix management as a “nice to have” property, making it seem smart not to participate in the bidding process. Netflix, in fact, pocketed a $2.8 billion breakup fee after Warner Bros. pivoted to Paramount’s bid.

Investors are now questioning its strategic position, though, if reports are true that it was also seeking to acquire Roku. Rumors that Netflix could also be looking at Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) only exacerbated those concerns.

At the same time, Tyra Banks has initiated a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, adding to headline risk. That, and growing streaming competition, had Netflix stock sinking today.

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Howard Smith has positions in Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney and has the following options: short July 2026 $150 calls on Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Roku, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.