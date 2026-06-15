Stock Market Today, June 15: SpaceX Surges at Midday After Blockbuster IPO

As of midday, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.91% to 7,573.19, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) jumped 3.00% to 26,666.03, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 1.41% to 51,922.03 as tumbling oil and a U.S.–Iran peace framework fueled a broad risk‑on rally.

Market movers

SpaceX extended its blockbuster IPO gains this morning. Semiconductor names, including Micron Technology and Western Digital, advanced on AI optimism and risk appetite. In contrast, Fox tumbled on Roku acquisition plans despite the strong tape.

What this means for investors

News that the U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework for peace lifted major U.S. indexes this morning. The deal, set to be signed on Friday, includes plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow oil tanker transit to resume. Oil fell to its lowest level in three months, with WTI crude oil trading around $80 per barrel at midday.

Energy stocks lagged while artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor, and travel stocks gained, as investors shifted to growth stocks. The record-breaking SpaceX IPO reinforced bullish sentiment after the stock reached a valuation of over $2 trillion on its first day of trading.

After faltering last week, stocks seem to be rallying toward record highs once again. However, sky-high valuations and other warning signs mean some analysts remain cautious. For example, the tone of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting will be key after the 30-year Treasury yield hit a 19-year high last month. Rising bond yields have historically preceded interest rate increases and steep stock market losses.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 15, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology, Roku, and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.