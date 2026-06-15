Stock Market Today, June 15: JetBlue Airways Rises After Raising Second-Quarter Unit-Revenue Outlook

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), a carrier providing air transportation across the U.S. Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, and Europe, closed Monday at $5.36, up 6.99%. The stock moved higher as sector optimism and upgraded second-quarter revenue guidance boosted sentiment, and investors are watching how stronger RASM growth and capacity expansion sustain the turnaround narrative.

The company’s trading volume reached 44.5 million shares, which is about 56% above compared with its three-month average of 28.5 million shares. JetBlue Airways went public in 2002 and has fallen 60% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.65% to finish Monday at 7,554.29, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) advanced 3.07% to close at 26,684. Within airlines, industry peer Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) closed at $46.08, up 1.34%, as carriers tracked improving demand and lower fuel-price expectations.

What this means for investors

JetBlue shares increased after the airline raised its second-quarter RASM outlook to 9%–12% year over year, up from 7%–11%, which signals stronger demand and pricing. While lower oil prices and a broader airline rally contributed, the primary driver was JetBlue’s improved unit-revenue outlook as it advances its JetForward turnaround plan.

The key question next is whether this revenue growth will lead to improved margins and cash flow. JetBlue continues to face fuel-cost pressures, credit concerns, and execution risks from rapid capacity growth, so higher RASM alone does not guarantee a successful turnaround. Investors will be following the Upcoming earnings, which will indicate whether demand, cost control, and disciplined capacity growth can keep JetBlue on track with its JetForward targets, as leverage remains a significant challenge.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.