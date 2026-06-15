Stock Market Today, June 15: American Airlines Group Jumps After Oil Prices Drop on U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), a major passenger and cargo carrier, closed Monday at $15.46, up 3.20%. The stock moved higher after news of a U.S.-Iran peace agreement and plunging oil prices signaled potential relief in fuel costs. Investors will be watching whether lower crude levels sustain margin recovery.

Trading volume reached 178.6 million shares, coming in about 154% above its three-month average of 70.2 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 20% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 1.65% to 7,554, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 3.07% to finish at 26,684. Among airlines, industry peers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) closed at $84.07 (+1.22%) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) finished at $119.97 (+3.85%) as the group reacted to the 4% drop in oil prices.

What this means for investors

A reported peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran drove oil prices meaningfully lower today. While no finalized text of the agreement has been published, the U.S. president and his representatives have stated that it will include the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The drop in oil prices and hopes for sustainably lower oil prices pushed airline stocks higher in general. Investors liked American Airlines stock in particular today after the company reported record revenue and its lowest total debt level in over a decade in Q1.

Investors likely expect better future results than previously anticipated if fuel prices drop sharply on an agreement to open the strait. That bodes well for the stock price, too.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.