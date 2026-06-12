Stock Market Today, June 12: SpaceX Mega IPO Soars, Testing Tech Stocks at Midday

CAs of midday, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.12% to 7,403.38, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.36% to 25,716.64 as SpaceX’s (NASDAQ:SPCX) IPO kept risk appetite elevated in a volatile morning of trading. The IPO kept risk appetite elevated in a volatile morning of trading. The (NASDAQ:SPCX) IPO kept risk appetite elevated in a volatile morning of trading. The IPO kept risk appetite elevated in a volatile morning of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 0.38% to 51,040.07 as oil slid amid growing Iran peace deal hopes.

Market movers

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and cloud names had a volatile morning as the SpaceX IPO rocked the Nasdaq. At midday, the stock had surged almost 20% to $161.33 just hours after listing. Tech giants, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Broadcom all slipped as the mega-IPO pressured the market.

What this means for investors

The SpaceX IPO took center stage as the $75 billion offering entered the history books. Initial trading in the space-AI-communications firm showed strong demand, though some investors are skeptical that a loss-making company warrants such a high valuation.

This morning’s choppy trading could be a sign of things to come, say strategists at 22V Research. There are growing signs that conviction in mega tech stocks is fading, and that may lead to further sharp swings as investors rotate between tech and value stocks.

Oil prices dropped on growing expectations that the U.S. and Iran might reach a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. WTI crude oil fell below $85 a barrel for the first time since mid-April. Improving U.S. consumer sentiment also boosted stocks: June data from the University of Michigan showed that easing gas prices had reduced some of the pressure on people’s wallets.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.