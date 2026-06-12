Stock Market Today, June 12: EchoStar Falls as SpaceX-Linked Rally Meets DISH DBS Payment Risk

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS), a global provider of pay-TV services, broadband satellite technologies, and wireless communication services, closed Friday at $114.16, down 10.90%. The stock declined as profit-taking followed recent “SpaceX proxy” gains and renewed credit-risk concerns surfaced after a missed interest payment by its DISH DBS unit. Investors will be watching liquidity developments and spectrum-monetization progress next.

The company’s trading volume reached 50 million shares, which is about 542% above compared with its three-month average of 7.8 million shares.

EchoStar went public in 2008 and has grown 250% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.50% to finish Friday at 7,431.46, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.31% to close at 25,888.84. Among telecom services, industry peers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) closed at $47.32 (-5.19%) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) finished at $412.25 (+0.46%), reflecting mixed sentiment across communications names.

What this means for investors

EchoStar shares declined as renewed credit and liquidity concerns replaced recent gains driven by SpaceX-related speculation. The company reported that its DISH DBS subsidiary chose not to pay approximately $183 million in interest due June 1, triggering a default with a 30-day grace period. EchoStar stated this decision aims to preserve liquidity while awaiting proceeds from its AT&T spectrum transaction.

The timing of the spectrum-sale proceeds is now critical for EchoStar’s stock performance. While SpaceX-linked equity exposure has attracted speculative interest, investors are watching whether AT&T proceeds will arrive in time to resolve the DISH DBS payment issue. First-quarter results showed year-over-year revenue declines and ongoing pay-TV subscriber losses, which are increasing pressure on management to convert spectrum value into balance-sheet relief as the core business faces continued challenges.

Should you buy stock in EchoStar right now?

Before you buy stock in EchoStar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EchoStar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.