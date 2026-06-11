Stock Market Today, June 11: Microsoft Falls as AI Spending Scrutiny Adds to Xbox Restructuring Reports

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a leading software and cloud platform provider, closed Thursday’s session at $390.34, down 1.77%. The stock moved lower as Xbox restructuring headlines and sector-wide AI spending worries following an Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) cloud miss pressured sentiment, and investors are watching how AI Copilot adoption and data-center demand support longer-term growth.

The company’s trading volume reached 46.2 million shares, which is roughly 33% above compared with its three-month average of 34.7 million shares. Microsoft went public in 1986 and has grown 401389% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.75% to close at 7,394.30, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 2.54% to finish at 25,809.66. Among software - infrastructure peers, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) closed at $184.1, down 8.53%, while ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) ended at $103.08, off 2.81%, reflecting renewed scrutiny on cloud and AI spending.

What this means for investors

Microsoft shares declined due to reported Xbox restructuring, which increased company-specific concerns. Oracle’s AI-related sell-off also renewed doubts about the returns on large cloud infrastructure investments. News of planned Xbox layoffs and budget cuts raised further questions about gaming profitability, while Oracle’s decline made investors more cautious about companies investing heavily in AI data centers.

Microsoft’s AI and cloud performance continues to offset these concerns. The company recently said its AI business now brings in more than $37 billion a year, with strong growth in Azure and other cloud services. Future earnings will indicate whether demand for Azure and adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot can sustain revenue growth to support ongoing data center expansion.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $520,468 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $55,573 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $442,220!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 11, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Oracle, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.