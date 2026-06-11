Stock Market Today, June 11: Coupang Jumps After Privacy Fine Lands Below Worst Case Fears

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), a South Korean e-commerce platform offering diverse products and services, closed Thursday at $17.27, up 14.25%. The stock moved higher after regulators finalized a record privacy fine that came in below worst-case fears. Investors are watching how the charge affects 2026 earnings. Trading volume reached 67.8 million shares, about 197% above its three-month average of 22.8 million shares. Coupang IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 65% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 1.73% to finish Thursday at 7,393, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.54% to close at 25,810. Within internet retail, industry peers Alibaba Group closed at $112.69, down 2.33%, and JD.com finished at $28.06, off 1.37%, lagging Coupang’s rally.

What this means for investors

In the latest example of just how much the market hates uncertainty, shares of Coupang are up 14% today after the South Korean e-commerce company received a smaller-than-expected $409 million fine from the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC). Coupang was hit by a data breach in November of 2025, and the PIPC argued that the company “did not have a system to protect and manage customer ​information despite its business scale."

Now with certainty around the size of the penalty, I think we can turn our attention back to Coupang’s promising operations. Coupang issued a $1.2 billion voucher to affected shoppers last year and announced it had recovered roughly 80% of the members it had lost from the breach, so I see it as an interesting opportunity, down over 40% in the last year.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Coupang. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, Coupang, and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.