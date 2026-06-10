Stock Market Today, June 10: Super Micro Computer Crashes After $7 Billion Equity Financing Plan

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), AI server and storage solutions provider, closed Wednesday at $29.27, down 27.98%. The stock sold off after the company detailed plans for about $7 billion in equity and equity-linked financing to fund a $39 billion backlog of AI server orders. Investors are now considering how dilution and execution risks balance demand for its AI infrastructure.

Trading volume reached 184 million shares, coming in about 316% above its three-month average of 44.2 million shares. Super Micro Computer IPO'd in 2007 and has grown 3,241% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.62% on Wednesday to 7,267, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slid 1.98% to 25,169.50. Within computer hardware, industry peers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $369.83 (-3.13%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) finished at $45.49 (-5.76%) as AI server sentiment weakened.

What this means for investors

Supermicro’s news today can be viewed as both good and bad. A $7 billion capital raise involving stock offerings and equity-linked financing will dilute shareholders, and investors sold the stock off on that news alone.

Yet the company said the money will be used partially to fund component purchases to satisfy $39 billion in recently received AI server orders. So underlying demand is clearly strong. But higher component prices could also hit profit margins as Supermicro works to fill those orders.

One solution for investors is to own peer server solution providers like Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to participate in the strong demand environment with less financial risk. That helps explain the outsize drop in Supermicro stock today.

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Howard Smith has positions in Dell Technologies and has the following options: short August 2026 $250 calls on Dell Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.