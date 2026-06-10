Stock Market Today, June 10: Robinhood Markets Rises on IPO Underwriting Announcement

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), a commission-free trading platform for stocks and crypto, closed Wednesday at $86.36, up 3.09%. The stock moved higher after CEO Vlad Tenev said it had regulatory approval to underwrite IPOs.

Trading volume reached 41.3 million shares, coming in about 41% above its three-month average of 29.2 million shares. Robinhood Markets IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 127% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.62% to 7,267 on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 1.98% to finish at 25,170. Within capital markets, industry peers Charles Schwab closed at $89.27, up 0.56%, and Interactive Brokers Group ended at $85.42, down 1.05%, underscoring mixed brokerage sentiment.

What this means for investors

Robinhood went against the tide today, surging even as major indexes fell. Today’s gains mean the pioneering brokerage has gained 12% in the past month. The firm announced it received regulatory approval to underwrite IPOs, which will help it broaden its offerings and play a larger role in the IPO market.

The IPO market is red-hot right now and the timing is notable: Tenev’s news comes just days before the widely-anticipated SpaceX IPO. Today’s news builds on last month’s AI trading tool announcement, which in turn builds on its push into prediction markets.

In short, Robinhood continues to innovate, and the strategy appears to be paying off. Its customer base and platform assets are increasing, which will be crucial drivers for revenue growth. However, regulatory shifts remain the biggest risk for this disruptive firm.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,038!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,277,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 10, 2026.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, and short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.