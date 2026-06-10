Stock Market Today, June 10: Broadcom Falls as Strong AI Quarter Tests Stock’s Premium Valuation

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), a semiconductor and infrastructure software supplier, closed Wednesday at $372.1, down 5.12%. The stock fell as investors continued reacting to its recent fiscal Q2 2026 earnings (period ended May 3, 2026), cautious AI guidance, and mixed analyst commentary while watching how AI chip demand and margins evolve.

The company’s trading volume reached 37.4 million shares, which is about 48% above compared with its three-month average of 25.4 million shares. Broadcom went public in 2009 and has grown 22869% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The broader markets weakened Wednesday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) falling 1.61% to 7,266.99 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) sliding 1.98% to 25,169.50. Within semiconductors, industry peers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) closed at $282.01 (-2.29%) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) finished at $392.67 (-2.95%), reflecting pressure across chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Broadcom shares declined as investors assessed a strong fiscal second quarter that did not fully meet expectations for its AI outlook. The company reported record Q2 revenue of $22.19 billion. AI semiconductor revenue rose 143% year over year to $10.8 billion, driven by demand for custom AI accelerators.

The new AI infrastructure platform from Broadcom, Apollo, and Blackstone indicates sustained demand, backed by $35 billion in financing for over 1 gigawatt of compute capacity and a goal of more than 20 gigawatts of global AI deployments by 2028. Investors will watch whether Broadcom can convert this demand into revenue growth and maintain margins to support its valuation, particularly as customer concentration among major custom-chip buyers remains a focus.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.