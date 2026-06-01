Stock Market Today, June 1: Stock Market Today, June 1: UiPath Rises After Strong Q1 Results and Raised Outlook

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an automation platform offering robotic process automation solutions, closed Monday’s session at $13.1, up 11.77%. The stock moved higher after investors reacted to fiscal Q1 2027 results that showed 17% revenue growth, the company’s positive GAAP operating income, and raised guidance. Investors are watching how improved profitability will supports its AI automation strategy.

The company’s trading volume reached 65.5 million shares, coming in about 93% above compared with its three-month average of 34 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 81% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.27% to finish near 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.42% to close around 27,086.81. Among software - infrastructure names, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $460.52 (+2.28%) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) finished at $248.15 (+9.91%), underscoring continued enthusiasm for large-scale AI and cloud infrastructure spending.

What this means for investors

UiPath shares increased following fiscal first-quarter results that demonstrated stronger revenue growth and improved profitability. The company reported $418 million in revenue, a 17% year-over-year increase, and annual recurring revenue of $1.901 billion, up 12%. UiPath also achieved positive GAAP operating income of $28 million and non-GAAP operating income of $92 million, which provided investors with clearer evidence that revenue growth is translating into operating leverage.

The higher fiscal 2027 outlook shifted the market’s attention beyond a single strong quarter, though analysts remain cautious. Bank of America raised its price target to $13 from $12 but maintained an Underperform rating, indicating UiPath must continue to deliver recurring revenue growth following a prolonged post-IPO decline. Investors will be closely monitoring ARR growth, agentic automation adoption, and cost discipline to ensure they can continue to support the company’s operating income and free cash flow.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Oracle, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.